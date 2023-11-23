DOH inspection finds health hazards at a Maui supermart

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials on Maui have temporarily shut down a market after noting various health violations.

According to the DOH, the Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard to Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering on Tuesday. The shop is located in Kahului.

Operated by Paradise Asian Foods, Inc., health inspectors said the violations posed a serious hazard. They include:

Refrigeration not holding foods at proper temperature;

Handwash sinks that were not accessible and in need of repair;

Fresh vegetables that contained mold and dead flies;

Live animals, fish, and flies in the premises;

Openings in perimeter walls allowing pests to enter;

Grease build-up, food debris, unsanitary conditions, and general clutter; and

Lack of managerial control of food safety requirements.

The placard was issued Tuesday with a follow-up inspection set for Wednesday.

According to inspection records, some of the violations were addressed and the business was allowed to reopen Wednesday. They were given a conditional yellow placard and will continue to have to address other violations.

Health inspection reports are available to view online by clicking here.

