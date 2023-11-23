HI Now Daily
DOH inspection finds health hazards at a Maui supermart

Since the initial complaint, some of the issues have been addressed, DOH says.
Paradise Supermart closure following DOH inspection.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials on Maui have temporarily shut down a market after noting various health violations.

According to the DOH, the Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard to Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering on Tuesday. The shop is located in Kahului.

Operated by Paradise Asian Foods, Inc., health inspectors said the violations posed a serious hazard. They include:

  • Refrigeration not holding foods at proper temperature;
  • Handwash sinks that were not accessible and in need of repair;
  • Fresh vegetables that contained mold and dead flies;
  • Live animals, fish, and flies in the premises;
  • Openings in perimeter walls allowing pests to enter;
  • Grease build-up, food debris, unsanitary conditions, and general clutter; and
  • Lack of managerial control of food safety requirements.

The placard was issued Tuesday with a follow-up inspection set for Wednesday.

According to inspection records, some of the violations were addressed and the business was allowed to reopen Wednesday. They were given a conditional yellow placard and will continue to have to address other violations.

Health inspection reports are available to view online by clicking here.

