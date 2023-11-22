You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:58 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Hulu is offering a big Black Friday sale on subscriptions this week.
New and returning subscribers can sign up for the Hulu (With Ads) plan and pay just $0.99 a month for 12 months.
The promotion runs from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.
After 12 months, the subscription will renew at its regular price of $7.99 a month.
For more information, click here.
