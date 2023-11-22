HI Now Daily
With unwavering love for Hawaii, Madison Makanaokahaku Scott back in the islands

Maddison Makanaokahaku Scott captured hearts several years ago with her Olelo Hawaii and leo nahenahe -- or sweet voice.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several years ago, California resident Madison Makanaokahaku Scott captured hearts of thousands across Hawaii and beyond with her olelo skills and love for mele Hawaii.

Recently, she and her parents Helen and Curt Scott, visited the Hawaii News Now studios during their annual trip to the islands.

They caught up with Dillon Ancheta in the HNN Digital Center to announce a new project was in the works, and to share more about their love for the islands. You can watch a portion of the interview above.

Scott has never lost her passion for Hawaii, its culture and people, and says the original haku mele on her new album are tributes to some dear friends.

HNN first met her in 2017 when we learned of her talent. We also pulled off a special surprise with a local musician.

Click to read more: She’s fluent in Hawaiian and sings like a pro — and she did it all without the ability to see

