Want to be a part of prestigious Lei Court ohana? City now accepting applications

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Applications to be a member of the city’s prestigious 2024 Lei Court Ohana are now open.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 5, 2024.

The city says it’s the year of our Na ‘Opio (the youth) demographic so in accordance with the rotating age groups, applications for the 96th Lei Court are open to those between the ages of 18 and 30 by the day of the court selection.

The Lei Queen and court reign over the city’s Lei Day festivities and cultural events throughout the year.

Applications must be received or postmarked by the above date and can be hand delivered or mailed to: Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Attn: Culture and Arts Section 1000 Uluohia Street, Suite 309 Kapolei, HI 96707

The 2024 Lei Court Selection day is scheduled for March 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kapolei Hale. The public is invited to watch this free display of Hawaiian pageantry.

The Lei Court will be selected based on their lei-making abilities, hula performance, poise, personality and public speaking in English and Hawaiian.

The selection will determine the Lei Queen/King and their princes/princesses to represent the City and County of Honolulu in an honorary capacity during select events throughout the year.

The theme for the 2024 Lei Day Celebration is Komo mai kau mapuna hoe — “Dip your paddle in” or in other words, join in the effort.

The 96th Annual Lei Day Celebration will be held on May 1 at Kapiolani Park from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For information on the Lei Court Selection and to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.