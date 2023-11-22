Volleyball standout turned down plenty of college offers to play in the place she loves

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Throw on any match involving Miliana Sylvester and it doesn’t take long to see her impact.

But it wasn’t always that way for the 6-foot-2 outside hitter and middle blocker.

Sylvester’s early volleyball days got off to a rough start as she didn’t begin playing till the sixth grade. “We’d have a drill where you pass back and forth and switch lines, like we gotta get to 25,” Sylvester said. “We’d get to 24, it’s my turn restart, like I was terrible at volleyball.”

But she’s a fast learner and that’s probably because she had to grow up quickly.

Before attending University Laboratory School, Sylvester — originally from the Big Island — grew up in foster care and was later adopted.

She’s the third oldest of 10 siblings and in the middle of the pandemic, she and her family moved to Missouri to be closer to relatives.

For Sylvester, it was a difficult transition.

“Missouri is not a very diverse place and I definitely have a diverse family, so it was hard for my family to fit in,” she said. “It was COVID time so it was hard to make friends.”

In the years after, she would still visit Hawaii regularly and dedicated herself to volleyball full-time. By her junior season, Sylvester had college offers from across the country.

“A completely 100% transformation,” said University Laboratory head volleyball Coach Walt Quitan. “A very raw athlete to where it was tangible where you could see the actual product and it was very impressive.”

Sylvester fielded scholarship bids from North Carolina, Dayton, and several other universities, but her heart was always with Hawaii.

In the summer of her junior year, her dream school made it official with a scholarship offer and they have high expectations.

“It means a lot that they would actually offer me a scholarship and they believe in me,” Sylvester said. “He said the first time they watched my film, they looked at each other and were like, ‘Amber Igiede’ like they see something big in me, so I think it boosted my confidence a little.”

With college plans set, Sylvester moved back to the islands for her senior season helping lead UH Lab to a state championship game appearance. Going forward, playing at the next level just across the street at the Stan Sheriff Center is a perfect fit.

