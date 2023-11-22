Uniting community with federal, state and local leaders for Lahaina’s long road to recovery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rebuilding Lahaina remains at the forefront for state and city leaders and community advocates.

9th Generation Lahaina Resident Archie Kalepa is planning a Unity Gathering for Lahaina in January.

He invites all federal, state, and local leaders and residents from across the islands.

“As we begin to face this marathon of challenges, it’s a way to show support for our communities; it’s a way to show that we all care,” said Kalepa. “But more importantly, it’s a way for the state of Hawaii to think about how we redirect this canoe?”

As elected officials work together to help rebuild Lahaina, the renowned waterman, who is on the mayor’s Lahaina advisory team, is making sure community input is being considered.

“We’ve had opportunities to meet with the federal government with Washington, D.C. officials, and really, it’s been an eye-opener, Red Cross and FEMA,” said Kalepa. “I cannot tell you how they have totally tried to be transparent so that we can begin to get an idea of what’s really happening and communicate that out to our community.”

“This community is resilient, and we’re learning just as much as everybody else is learning along the way, and these community meetings have become very helpful to this community,” Kalepa said.

The number one challenge is housing.

Congressman Ed Case is among those looking for solutions.

“In some cases, it could include actually building buildings and or buying buildings to be dedicated to taking care of housing recovery,” said Case. “So, I’m not gonna sugarcoat it, it’s a real, it’s a real problem, it’s a real issue.”

Another issue is the environment.

The federal government is providing $40 million for an emergency project to keep storm runoff from reaching the ocean in Lahaina.

A capture system will be installed along the entire length of Front Street and parts of Honoapi’ilani Highway to keep disaster debris, like silt and ash, away from the coastline.

“Right now, there’s probably about 200 inlets where we need to put some kind of protection in there to collect the storm water,” said Robin Shishido, Deputy Direction of Transportation for Highways.

The runoff project is one of many to come, as some predict the rebuilding of Lahaina will take five to ten years.

The community hasn’t even begun consulting on what that will look like.

Kalepa said his hometown’s future depends on transparency, flexibility, and unity.

“As long as we’re continuing to adjust, make changes, and communicate across the board with all government agencies, it just allows everyone to be that much more informed,” said Kalepa.

The Ho’ulu Lahaina Unity Gathering is set for Saturday, January 20.

There will be at Unity Walk, which starts at 8 a.m. and will be from Keawe Street to Launuipoko Beach.

