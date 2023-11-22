Travelers urged to prepare amid record-breaking Thanksgiving travel rush

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The day before Thanksgiving is always one of the busiest travel days of the year. This year, could be even more hectic for those planning to get out of town.

AAA predicts 55.4 million people will travel for Thanksgiving by car or by plane.

Speaking of air travel, it’s also expected to be the busiest day for airlines since 2005 with a 7% increase over last year.

Despite those national predictions, Hawaii’s Department of Transportation says it may not be so bad at Hawaii’s airports.

The department says they haven’t necessarily seen a large influx in flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, but the flights that are scheduled are much more full than last year.

Hawaii News Now caught up with some families at Honolulu’s airport Wednesday morning to see what they thought about this year’s travel.

Some said the experience isn’t as hectic compared to last year and prices appeared to have gone done a bit.

When asked how they felt about the AAA prediction, Mihoko Ito said, “We are worried, but we are optimistic.”

Here are some tips to keep in mind during your Thanksgiving travel:

Peak time at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The busiest travel days are expected to be Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26.

Get to the airport no less than two hours before your flights scheduled departure for domestic flights and at least three hours ahead for international flights. For those trying to catch Inter-island flights, 90 minutes is recommended.

Parking at Honolulu’s airport could cause delays so try to arrange a ride ahead of time. The max parking rate is $24 on Honolulu and about $15 on neighboring islands.

Consider bringing a mask with you to decrease your exposure to possible infections, especially in high volume areas.

Even if you don’t get jammed up at security or have any serious flight delays or cancellations, there are still plenty of things that could put a damper on your turkey day travel plans, so it’s best to be prepared for anything.

