TRAFFIC ALERT: Hawaiian Electric installations to impact busy Mililani intersection

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The installation of Hawaiian Electric utility poles and power lines at the new Koa Ridge Mililani development near the H-2 Freeway will force the closure of several lanes of the freeway.

Closures begin Monday, Nov. 27.

The H-2′s far-right northbound lanes will be partially closed after the Ka Uka Blvd on-ramp to just before the Meheula Parkway exit through Thursday, Nov. 30.

On Dec. 6 through 7, the two far-right northbound lanes will be partially closed in both directions. The northbound lanes will close just after the Ka Uka Blvd on-ramp and end before the Meheula Parkway exit.

Road work will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The southbound lanes will close after Meheula Parkway and end just before Ka Uka Boulevard.

The closures are needed as HECO crews install steel utility poles and string power lines and shield wire across the H-2 Freeway.

Alternate routes are advised and motorists should expect delays in the work area.

