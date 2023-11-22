These Hawaii contestants are competing in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii residents are competing in the newest Netflix reality series “Squid Game: The Challenge” for a chance to win $4.56 million.

One of the contestants from Hawaii is Pashyn Santos — a writer, actress and comedian — who will be player 368.

“This was a wild experience,” she wrote on Instagram. “So grateful.”

Allison Chu, former Miss Hawaii and Miss Hawaii USA, is another contestant. She is competing as player 274.

Casting producer Bobby Silva, who was part of the West Coast team, said there are 456 people from all over the world competing in the show. This was the biggest project he’s ever worked on, he said.

As a Kailua native and Mid-Pacific Institute graduate, Silva said he always aims to find Hawaii people to cast in projects he works on.

“Keep your eyes out for what’s going to happen in the game,” Silva said. “If you watch the show, there’s twists and turns, there’s backstabbing. You know, it allows you to really get to know the characters as it progress.”

The show is based on “Squid Game,” a South Korean web series that became a TV series in 2021.

It became Netflix’s most-watched series in 94 countries, where 456 players are all vying for money.

“I think that’s one of the big things, too, like pick out your favorite people, like figure out who’s going to make it as far as they can and really kind of root for those people,” Silva said.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to Netflix for more information on the other two Hawaii contestants.

In the meantime, you can catch episodes 1 through 5, which are out on Netflix now.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.