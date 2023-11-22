HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Tennessee middle school administrators allegedly show up drunk to school basketball game, school says

By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Several middle school administrators have been reassigned after allegedly showing up to a school basketball game under the influence, a representative for the school system reported.

The principal and three assistant principals of New Providence Middle School have been removed from the school after events at a basketball game on Nov. 9, according to a letter to families from Dr. Schanda Doughy, the chief academic officer for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

The letter said the administrators were not present at the start of the game and arrived later while the game was in session. The letter also said that based on the interactions they had with others, it appeared that the administrators had consumed alcohol or were under the influence of alcohol.

During the investigation, the school system decided to remove the administrators based on evidence and witness statements.

“From these witness statements, interviews with the school administrators, and additional evidence, District leadership will be removing the current leadership at New Providence Middle effective immediately due to conduct unbecoming of educators, consuming alcohol prior to returning to school property and in the presence of students on campus, and neglect of duty,” the letter said.

The administrators were identified as Principal Richard Frost and assistant principals Megan Groene, Kelli Lorton and Taylor Massie.

According to the letters of reprimand the administrators received, a one-day suspension was recommended for each person and to be reassigned to a certified teaching position for which they are qualified and licensed effective Dec. 1.

The principal and three assistant principal positions will be posted this week. The school system said it will be working to hire a new leader for New Providence.

Copyright 2023 WMSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large U.S. Navy aircraft ended up in shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay on Monday afternoon after...
Environmental impacts feared after Navy aircraft overshoots runway, ends up in Kaneohe Bay
Crash
Crash blocks multiple lanes at busy Ala Moana intersection
Shot of police lights.
HPD arrests suspect in connection with apparent road rage shooting in Nuuanu
The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park along with Haleakala National Park will be celebrating a...
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park indoor programs canceled amid COVID spike
Waimea Valley waterfall flowing again
WATCH: Waterfall starts flowing again in Waimea Valley after running dry

Latest News

File - Crowds walk past a large store sign displaying a Black Friday discount in midtown...
Black Friday is almost here. What to know about the holiday sales event’s history and evolution
HPD responding to crash blocking Nimitz Highway at Kalihi Street
Motorcyclist dies after plowing into city bus, getting struck by oncoming car in Kalihi
24-inch water main break in Kailua causes flooding, road closures
Repairs continue to fix 24-inch water main break in Kailua
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say
Investigators said the motorcyclist ran a red light.
Motorcyclist dies after plowing into city bus, getting struck by oncoming car in Kalihi