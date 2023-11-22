HI Now Daily
Tapping into culture: Tattoo practitioners preserve ancient Filipino art

On Oahu's North Shore, practitioners of an ancient art of tattooing are helping young people connect to their culture.
By Kasey Baltz
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a Filipino tradition that dates back thousands of years.

And it can be found right here in Hawaii — at Natalia Roxas’ home in Waialua.

Roxas’ is a practitioner of the traditional art form of batok, or hand-tapping tattoos to connect to one’s ancestry.

Roxas has practiced this ancient method for a year, and is only one of a dozen Filipinos to perform this work. The practice is more than aesthetics — it’s a spiritual practice.

The Philippines has thousands of islands and many ethnolinguistic groups with their own traditions and marking. Every marking and tattoo placement is meant to be a visual language.

Batok gained worldwide awareness after a 106-year-old practitioner Api Whang-Od became Vogue Magazine’s oldest cover model. She practices batok in the mountain village of Buscalan in the Philippines. Roxas was also featured in the Vogue article.

Roxas is the only female practitioner that uses traditional bone tools for her tapping.

Before the batok ceremony, Roxas asks her clients why they want their ancestral markings, where their families are from, and what languages they speak. The ceremony can last for hours and involves sharing personal stories and the spiritual significance of the tattoos.

