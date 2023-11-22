Scuba divers, air crews searching for California man swept out in waters off West Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing in waters off West Maui on Monday.

The Maui Fire Department said a 42-year-old man from California got washed out after jumping from the rocks and into the ocean in Kapalua, at an area known as “Cliffhouse.”

Officials said they received the report just before 3:40 p.m. At the time of the incident, MFD said ocean conditions were “very rough.”

Authorities said rescue swimmers were used to help search the area along with crews at the shoreline and by air.

Searches were suspended due to darkness and continued at first light Tuesday morning with the addition of scuba divers.

As of 2 p.m., officials said there have been no signs of the missing swimmer, adding that the search will continue throughout the day.

This story will be updated.

