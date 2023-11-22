HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Capture system to be installed in bid to keep ash from flowing into ocean off Lahaina

New $40M stormwater capture system installed in Lahaina
New $40M stormwater capture system installed in Lahaina(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new storm water capture system is being installed in Lahaina, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The $40 million emergency storm water capture system will be installed to help prevent disaster debris like silt and ash from flowing into the ocean, HIDOT officials said.

Work to prepare the area for installation has already begun.

HIDOT officials say part of the area to be covered by the system includes the entire length of Front Street.

Check out this map for a closer look.

New $40M stormwater capture system installed in Lahaina
New $40M stormwater capture system installed in Lahaina(HIDOT)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large U.S. Navy aircraft ended up in shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay on Monday afternoon after...
Environmental impacts feared after Navy aircraft overshoots runway, ends up in Kaneohe Bay
HPD investigating apparent shooting in Waialua that left man dead
24-inch water main break in Kailua causes flooding, road closures
Kalaheo High School cancels classes following 24-inch water main break
Stock photo
Teen stabbed after going to park to meet with woman he met online: police sources
Here's a look at some of the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2023

Latest News

Comedian Jose Raymond lost his home in the Lahaina wildfire, but he said he feels grateful to...
Using laughter to heal, Maui comedian shares harrowing escape from Lahaina wildfire
At the time of the incident, MFD said ocean conditions were “very rough.”
Search expands off Maui for visitor swept out to sea
A number of top local recruits will soon be joining the program including a UH Lab senior,...
Volleyball standout turned down plenty of college offers to play in the place she loves
Hours after a 19-year-old was nearly stabbed to death Sunday records show another man called...
Near-fatal stabbing just the latest in a string of serious crimes at Kapolei park