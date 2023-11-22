Capture system to be installed in bid to keep ash from flowing into ocean off Lahaina

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new storm water capture system is being installed in Lahaina, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The $40 million emergency storm water capture system will be installed to help prevent disaster debris like silt and ash from flowing into the ocean, HIDOT officials said.

Work to prepare the area for installation has already begun.

HIDOT officials say part of the area to be covered by the system includes the entire length of Front Street.

