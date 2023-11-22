Man in critical condition after motorcycle, bus crash in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS officials say a motorcyclist, a man possibly in his late 20s, is in critical condition after a crash involving a bus and another vehicle.

Honolulu police are responding to the crash that occurred on North Nimitz Highway Tuesday evening.

EMS officials say the incident occurred around 10:15 p.m.

Department of Transportation officials say the westbound lanes of North Nimitz Highway at Kalihi Street are closed.

This is a developing story.

