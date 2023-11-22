Man in critical condition after motorcycle, bus crash in Kalihi
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:21 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS officials say a motorcyclist, a man possibly in his late 20s, is in critical condition after a crash involving a bus and another vehicle.
Honolulu police are responding to the crash that occurred on North Nimitz Highway Tuesday evening.
EMS officials say the incident occurred around 10:15 p.m.
Department of Transportation officials say the westbound lanes of North Nimitz Highway at Kalihi Street are closed.
This is a developing story.
Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.