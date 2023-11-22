HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say

FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:02 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A woman who was walking her dog in Wisconsin on the second day of the gun-deer season was shot in the abdomen, according to a Department of Natural Resources official.

The 47-year-old woman needed to be flown via MedFlight to an area hospital where she is still being treated, DNR Hunter Education Administrator Lt. Mike Weber said.

According to the agency, she was shot while walking her dog on private property on Monday morning. The 62-year-old hunter told the DNR he thought the dog was an antlerless deer, so he fired.

DNR is still investigating the incident, Weber said. He says the man was disabled and Wisconsin has opportunities that would allow people with disabilities to hunt from their vehicles.

During the news conference, Weber offered a reminder to hunters about wearing blaze orange and fluorescent pink when in the woods.

He added that non-hunters should consider wearing those highly visible colors as well during gun-deer season.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large U.S. Navy aircraft ended up in shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay on Monday afternoon after...
Environmental impacts feared after Navy aircraft overshoots runway, ends up in Kaneohe Bay
Crash
Crash blocks multiple lanes at busy Ala Moana intersection
Shot of police lights.
HPD arrests suspect in connection with apparent road rage shooting in Nuuanu
The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park along with Haleakala National Park will be celebrating a...
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park indoor programs canceled amid COVID spike
Waimea Valley waterfall flowing again
WATCH: Waterfall starts flowing again in Waimea Valley after running dry

Latest News

Former Lei Queens gather at the City and County of Honolulu's Annual May Day Celebration at...
Want to be a part of prestigious Lei Court ohana? City now accepting applications
File - Crowds walk past a large store sign displaying a Black Friday discount in midtown...
Black Friday is almost here. What to know about the holiday sales event’s history and evolution
HPD responding to crash blocking Nimitz Highway at Kalihi Street
Motorcyclist dies after plowing into city bus, getting struck by oncoming car in Kalihi
24-inch water main break in Kailua causes flooding, road closures
Repairs continue to fix 24-inch water main break in Kailua