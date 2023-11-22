HI Now Daily
Healthier Hawaii: How to prevent diabetes health problems

Dr. Bennett Loui is the chief of internal medicine for Hawaii Pacific Health Medical Group. He explains the difference between diabetes and prediabetes.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:15 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - November is Diabetes Awareness Month!

According to the CDC, over 37 million Americans have diabetes and about 121,000 are right here in Hawaii. Another 39,000 Hawaii resident have diabetes but don’t even know it.

Dr. Bennett Loui is the chief of internal medicine for Hawaii Pacific Health Medical Group. He explains the difference between diabetes and prediabetes.

He also discusses certain health conditions you need to know about, risk factors to be aware of, and the importance of getting checked ahead of time.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

