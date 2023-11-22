Hawaii delegation travels to Tokyo to revive Japanese tourism in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Governor Green recently wrapped up his first official visit to Japan since taking office.

He went overseas to discuss ways to bring Japanese visitors back to the islands and help Maui’s wildfire recovery.

House Speaker Scott Saiki and Jimmy Tokioka, Director of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism, were among those representing the state.

Every meeting began the same way, with the Japanese dignitaries offering their sympathy and support for the Maui wildfire disaster — an event that’s top of mind overseas.

Japan announced $2 million in humanitarian aid for Hawaii eight days after the deadly inferno — the first foreign government to do so.

The governor says business leaders with ties to the islands also want to help.

A primary goal of this diplomatic mission is to help revitalize Hawaii’s top international visitor market.

The return of Japanese tourists has been sluggish since the pandemic and delayed even more as the yen tries to recover from a year-low against the dollar.

“Japan is still well below 50% at 38% of pre-COVID tourism numbers, and that’s a problem for all of us because Japan is our Malama tourist ... the tourist that knows how to carry themselves in Hawaii how to care for aina and so on so we need them back,” Gov. Josh Green said.

The delegation is proposing a pre-clearance program for Japan, which would allow Japanese travelers to complete any immigration, customs, and agricultural inspections before departure, saving them time and improving the visitor experience.

“So when they arrive in Hawaii, they don’t have to stand in line for two hours to get through the airport,” House Speaker Scott Saiki said.

“It would open up other routes, possibly even a direct route to some of the neighbor islands, perhaps even to Maui,” Gov. Josh Green said.

Expanding pre-clearance to Japan is not new; it’s been discussed for many years.

But Speaker Saiki says they now understand Japan’s concerns with the program and the next steps.

“First is the cost. What would the cost of such a program be? and 2nd, How would the program be enforced and staffed in Japan?” House Speaker Saiki said.

“Cost and implementation and enforcement are issues that arise in any situation you create a new program, so they’re not insurmountable, I think they can be resolved. "

“It’s probably in our interest in Hawaii to have this setup, so we’re going to appeal to our congressional delegation to help us with homeland security,” Gov. Green said.

