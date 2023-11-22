HI Now Daily
Gunpoint carjacking suspect, on the run for over a week, arrested on Kauai

Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police vehicle(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a week on the run, Kauai police arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery and auto theft by gunpoint.

Sateki Nisa, 27, of Pahoa, Hawaii Island was arrested Tuesday morning, according to Kauai police.

According to a preliminary report, the incident occurred at Ahukini Landing in Lihue on Nov. 13 around 8:40 p.m.

The report says a man fitting Sateki Nisa’s description held the operator of a Toyota Corolla at gunpoint and took off with the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The next day, on Nov. 14, the suspect was observed in the stolen Toyota Corolla near mile-marker 5 of Kūhiō Highway, around the south entrance to Leho Drive.

The suspect pulled to the side of the road, exited the vehicle, and fled into the bushes.

Police officials say he is currently being held on $114,000 bail.

Authorities say he is being charged with robbery and reckless endangerment, among other charges related to identity theft.

