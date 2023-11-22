HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Slower winds with drier conditions on the way, huge swell expected tomorrow

First Alert Forecast: Slower winds with drier conditions moving in, huge swell due tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: Slower winds with drier conditions moving in, huge swell due tomorrow(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Clouds and showers associated with a dissipated front will continue to dampen windward areas from Maui to Kauai in the short term, producing low visibility and persistent rainfall. Moderate trade winds will gradually diminish over the next couple of days, with winds becoming light and variable by Friday. Windward showers will gradually diminish as winds weaken, but another front may bring increased showers Sunday.

An XL warning level NW swell is due Thursday, alerts will be posted. The next small, long- period south- southwest swell is expected to fill in over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy, smoother conditions are due on Friday, but the big NW swell will likely elevate wave heights late Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large U.S. Navy aircraft ended up in shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay on Monday afternoon after...
Environmental impacts feared after Navy aircraft overshoots runway, ends up in Kaneohe Bay
Crash
Crash blocks multiple lanes at busy Ala Moana intersection
Shot of police lights.
HPD arrests suspect in connection with apparent road rage shooting in Nuuanu
The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park along with Haleakala National Park will be celebrating a...
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park indoor programs canceled amid COVID spike
Waimea Valley waterfall flowing again
WATCH: Waterfall starts flowing again in Waimea Valley after running dry

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are building in behind a front; Weather to be grateful for this Thanksgiving
First Alert Forecast: More breezy winds and scattered showers today, lighter winds with drier...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 21, 2023
First Alert Forecast: More breezy winds and scattered showers today, lighter winds with drier...
First Alert Forecast: More breezy winds and scattered showers today, drier conditions with lighter winds due tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings showers and breezy winds today, drier conditions...
First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings showers with breezy winds, drier weather due tomorrow