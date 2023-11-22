First Alert Forecast: Slower winds with drier conditions on the way, huge swell expected tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Clouds and showers associated with a dissipated front will continue to dampen windward areas from Maui to Kauai in the short term, producing low visibility and persistent rainfall. Moderate trade winds will gradually diminish over the next couple of days, with winds becoming light and variable by Friday. Windward showers will gradually diminish as winds weaken, but another front may bring increased showers Sunday.

An XL warning level NW swell is due Thursday, alerts will be posted. The next small, long- period south- southwest swell is expected to fill in over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy, smoother conditions are due on Friday, but the big NW swell will likely elevate wave heights late Thursday.

