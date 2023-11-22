Critics incensed as Navy continues to pump 5M gallons of water into Halawa Stream daily

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two years after residents around Pearl Harbor had their water poisoned by the fuel spill from the Red Hill underground depot, the Navy is still trying to clean up the contaminated aquifer and facing calls for to have its water supply reduced.

Navy officials briefed the state Commission on Water Resource Management Tuesday on the crisis. Although most of the fuel has been removed from the tanks, clean water advocates are outraged that the Navy continues to dump nearly five million gallons of water a day from the Red Hill aquifer into Halawa stream to prevent contamination from seeping to other sources.

Environmentalists, including Earthjustice attorney David Henkin, say the waste should lead to the commission reducing how much the bases are allowed to use.

“When you have a permittee who has, through dereliction of duty and a culture of complacency, poisoned the water supply that we all rely on for life, you really need to ratchet back on their allocation,” Henkin said.

The Navy brass took the criticism stoically. They’d spent hours reassuring the Commission on Water Resource Management that they were making progress cleaning up the Red Hill aquifer.

Now skimming barely a teaspoon of petroleum a month from the water, they are seeking Health Department permission to reduce the flushing of the well into Halawa Stream from 5 million to 2 million gallons a day.

Rear Admiral Jeffrey Kilian, Pacific Fleet civil engineer, promised that cost concerns are not influencing defueling the Red Hill tanks and cleaning up the aquifer.

“I’ve been given specific direct orders that we need to execute what I’ve been briefing you on so I don’t start with how much does it cost,” Kilian said.

Water commission Chair Dawn Chang responded: “That’s great to know.”

But advocates, like Healani Sonoda Pale, remain skeptical and angry.

“Do not trust everything they are telling you,” she said. “What conservation measures is the military imposing on their own people are they still watering the golf courses?”

Navy executives say usage at the base and housing areas is about three-fourths of what it used to be.

Meanwhile, University of Hawaii Hydrology Professor Yinphan Tsang, whose lab investigated changing biota in Halawa Stream, says the added water has impacted the ecosystem — increasing the imbalance between native and invasive species.

Water commission Member Neil Hannahs asked, “Will over time the non-native species provoke a habitat transforming risk because they out-compete or are predators of the natives?”

“That’s very a unfortunate situation,” Tsang replied. “That’s what we are seeing right now.”

The Navy’s water use permit was not on the agenda Tuesday, but leaders say they one day hope the Red Hill well will be a major sources of drinking water again.

They plan to build a treatment plant there capable of processing up to 12 million gallons of water every day for the base’s use.

