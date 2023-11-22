HI Now Daily
E-bike crash closes Kapahulu Ave. lanes near Ala Wai Boulevard; serious injuries

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:56 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS say a man, 30, is in serious condition after an electric bicycle crash in Waikiki late Tuesday night.

Honolulu EMS say they responded to an incident around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Kapahulu Avenue and Ala Wai Boulevard.

EMS officials said an e-bicyclist crashed into a car.

EMS paramedics treated the bike rider, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries, while the driver of the vehicle refused transport.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

