E-bike crash closes Kapahulu Ave. lanes near Ala Wai Boulevard; serious injuries

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS say a man, 30, is in serious condition after an electric bicycle crash in Waikiki late Tuesday night.

Honolulu EMS say they responded to an incident around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Kapahulu Avenue and Ala Wai Boulevard.

EMS officials said an e-bicyclist crashed into a car.

EMS paramedics treated the bike rider, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries, while the driver of the vehicle refused transport.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

