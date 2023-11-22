HI Now Daily
Blaisdell Center unveils $9M makeover with blessing ceremony, upcoming shows

Renovated and ready for a new era of entertainment!
By Ashley Nagaoka and HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:32 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Renovated and ready for a new era of entertainment, a blessing ceremony on Tuesday celebrated the first phase of upgrades at the Blaisdell Center.

A musical moment to celebrate the reopening of the Blaisdell Center Arena.

Kamehameha Schools’ annual holiday show will fill the facility next month after the $9 million makeover.

“We need these kind of places where we come together and have fun, the things to look forward to for our family for our keiki, for everyone,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

The entire Blaisdell campus will eventually receive $43 million in improvements.

“The arena is opening first, and we’ve done some really great customer service improvements in terms of painting and new seats in the loges. The lighting, so the customer experience when they come, they’re going to have the best and the brightest lighting effects,” Dita Holifield, Department of Enterprise Services Director, said.

The public will also notice renovated restrooms.

“We added a little glitz and glam so that you could feel really excited about going to the restroom here at the Blaisdell,” Elizabeth Ishihara, Blaisdell Center’s production Manager, said.

And there are upgraded dressing rooms backstage to entice performers, like American Idol winner Iam Tongi.

“I just wanted to congratulate the Blaisdell Arena for reopening,” Iam Tongi said

The Kahuku native is coming home for a concert in the arena on Dec. 9.

“I spoke to Iam yesterday. And he’s very honored by this opportunity and plans to make the show a once-in-a-lifetime memorable experience for everyone,” Concert promoter Rick Bartalini said.

Next March will also see the return of Janet Jackson, and promoters promise more musical acts will be announced soon.

