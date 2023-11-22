HI Now Daily
Another section of Lahaina cleared to drink water more than 3 months after wildfire

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another section of Lahaina has been cleared to drink the water.

Maui County officials said the water in areas L-3A and L-3B is now safe for unrestricted use. But everyone should flushing their pipes for at least 10 minutes to remove any “standing water” in the plumbing.

Areas L-4A through L-6 remain under the unsafe water advisory. Customers should not drink or boil their tap water.

The unsafe water advisory was issued after the Aug. 8 wildfire due to impacts on the water system that may have caused harmful contaminants.

Click here for an interactive map to determine whether your home is located within the zone.

