HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Zoo mourns the death of 3-year-old bonobo amid RSV outbreak

Amali, a 3-year-old bonobo at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died.
Amali, a 3-year-old bonobo at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A bonobo at the Cincinnati Zoo has died after battling respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), zoo officials announced Monday.

The zoo said 3-year-old Amali received a week of supportive care before her death.

The zoo said the bonobos, a type of primate also known as pygmy chimpanzees, suffered an RSV outbreak within their troop.

Bonobos are susceptible to RSV and secondary infections. Young bonobos are at an even higher risk of complications, the zoo said.

Zoo officials said bonobos are incredibly intelligent and have a tight-knit social group, so the team allowed every bonobo to say goodbye to Amali and start the grieving process.

According to zookeepers, the entire bonobo troop “adored” Amali.

“It’s hard for everyone, and while her keepers and troop continue to grieve the loss, we’re comforted by the idea that she is reunited with her father Vernon. And despite only being 3, she has inspired countless guests to take action to help wild bonobos,” a news release said.

Zookeepers lovingly called Amali by her nickname, “Lil Bit,” and said she was always eager to interact with them. They would often see her arm waving, trying to get their attention.

“People say the best things come in small packages and after working with Amali I’m here to tell you... they’re right. Amali was small but mighty. She had a huge personality,” one of her keepers said.

Zookeepers are prioritizing supportive care for the rest of the bonobos that are showing RSV symptoms. However, they said they are seeing signs of recovery in the rest of the animals and remain hopeful that the infection has mostly run its course.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large U.S. Navy aircraft ended up in shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay on Monday afternoon after...
Environmental impacts feared after Navy aircraft overshoots runway, ends up in Kaneohe Bay
HPD investigating apparent shooting in Waialua that left man dead
24-inch water main break in Kailua causes flooding, road closures
Kalaheo High School cancels classes following 24-inch water main break
Stock photo
Teen stabbed after going to park to meet with woman he met online: police sources
Here's a look at some of the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2023

Latest News

The Board of Water Supply has filed a $1.2 billion claim against the Navy in a bid to recoup...
Board of Water Supply files $1.2B claim against Navy to cover costs of responding to Red Hill crisis
Many Kula residents are now trying to rebuild their homes and protect the land around their...
‘Call to action’: High wildfire risk extends beyond leeward areas of all islands, report says
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS delays reporting rules for users of Venmo, Cash App and other payment apps
USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.
Letters to Santa: USPS starts Operation Santa to get letters to the North Pole
The judge initially sentenced Coleman to 30 years in prison, but she will spend the final five...
Woman who played role in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase sentenced