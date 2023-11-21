WATCH: Waterfall starts flowing again in Waimea Valley after running dry

WAIMEA VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid severe drought conditions across the state, waterfalls have been running dry more often but a glimpse of relief was found on Oahu’s North Shore on Monday.

Tito Bruno was in the right place at the right time when water started flowing again Monday in Waimea Valley — and he caught it all on camera.

Within a matter of seconds, water could be seen racing over the cliff and pouring downward toward the body of water below.

This comes after a cold front passed through the state bringing more showers to some areas.

Last month, NOAA released its wet season outlook which spans from October to April. Forecasters are expecting less rainfall than average within that timeframe.

Some say the picturesque waterfall was dried out for almost a month due to the lack of rainfall and existing drought conditions.

Thankfully, Monday’s rainfall was enough to let the water flow again.

Lifeguards plan to assess the area Tuesday morning to see if swimming will be possible.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.