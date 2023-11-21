HI Now Daily
Crash blocks multiple lanes at busy Ala Moana intersection

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash had closed multiple lanes at the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard in Ala Moana, shortly snarling the Tuesday morning commute.

Honolulu police, Emergency Medical Services and firefighters responded to the scene around 10:15 a.m.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard were blocked but they have since been reopened.

Traffic was being diverted mauka onto Kalakaua Avenue. Drivers were advised to expect delays, avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No word yet if there were any injuries.

This story will be updated.

