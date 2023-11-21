You may not know the name of this Kauai musician (yet), but you’ve definitely heard his music

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You may never have heard of island recording artist Ark Woods. But you may have come across his songs because they seem to be everywhere.

“I’ve had my stuff in the FIFA ‘23 video game, NBA video games, Disney+ movies, Microsoft commercials, even a Superbowl commercial with Von Miller and Pizza Hut,” he said.

Woods’ music videos grab you from the get-go, and his tunes cross multiple styles, from rap to pop to R&B.

“Oh, it’s actually a huge problem because it makes it really hard to gather a core fan base,” he said. “My songs that do the best, that I feel represent me the most are the ones that I feel I don’t remember writing.”

Ark Woods is his stage name. His real name is Noah Laakea Kaululaau. The 25-year-old father of two was born and raised on Kauai.

“I was the kid that would carry around the ukulele like almost an annoying amount in elementary school. You could hear me coming from around two classroom corners. I never put it down,” he said.

He now lives on Oahu, where he’s building a following of loyal listeners who download his songs and sell out his shows. His biggest concert to date was a recent gig as an opening act in the Waikiki Shell.

“I had never done a daytime show, an outside show, or a show at a venue like that. I had never even been to the Waikiki Shell to watch a performance prior to the day of sound check,” he said.

Ark is a prolific songwriter, and he’s always listening and looking for something to inspire that next song.

“If I were to show you my voice notes on my phone, I have a couple thousand,” he said. “And if my music can strike a chord with somebody. That’s what I consider a good song.”

You can find his tunes on every streaming platform under the sun.

The label he signed with also markets his music to companies that make movies, television shows, video games, and commercials.

“People have a use for everything, and sometimes the use is to enhance some visuals,” he said. “Sometimes the use is to enhance some emotion you already feel. I like to think that what I got is pretty useful.”

Ark’s ultimate goal is to headline a sold-out stadium show in Hawaii. So remember his name and keep an ear out; he’s building a pretty impressive resume.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.