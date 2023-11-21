Suspect accused of stabbing man to death in Nanakuli pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect accused of murdering a man at Nanakuli Beach Park pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.

Justin Akana, 28, appeared before a judge through a video feed from Oahu Community Correctional Center.

His lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Akana is accused of stabbing to death 62-year-old Dennis Wilson on Nov. 7.

Prosecutors said it stemmed from an argument over money and cigarettes.

