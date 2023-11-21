HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Suspect accused of stabbing man to death in Nanakuli pleads not guilty

A suspect accused of stabbing a man to death at Nanakuli Beach Park pleaded not guilty in court...
A suspect accused of stabbing a man to death at Nanakuli Beach Park pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:59 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect accused of murdering a man at Nanakuli Beach Park pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.

Justin Akana, 28, appeared before a judge through a video feed from Oahu Community Correctional Center.

His lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Nanakuli murder suspect faces potential life sentence because of victim's age

Akana is accused of stabbing to death 62-year-old Dennis Wilson on Nov. 7.

Prosecutors said it stemmed from an argument over money and cigarettes.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large U.S. Navy aircraft ended up in shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay on Monday afternoon after...
Environmental impacts feared after Navy aircraft overshoots runway, ends up in Kaneohe Bay
HPD investigating apparent shooting in Waialua that left man dead
24-inch water main break in Kailua causes flooding, road closures
Kalaheo High School cancels classes following 24-inch water main break
Stock photo
Teen stabbed after going to park to meet with woman he met online: police sources
Here's a look at some of the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2023

Latest News

The Board of Water Supply has filed a $1.2 billion claim against the Navy in a bid to recoup...
Board of Water Supply files $1.2B claim against Navy to cover costs of responding to Red Hill crisis
The Board of Water Supply’s Halawa Shaft is the public’s water system and it’s still pristine....
Board of Water Supply files $1.2B claim against Navy to cover costs of responding to Red Hill crisis
Waimea Valley waterfall flowing again
WATCH: Waterfall starts flowing again in Waimea Valley after running dry
Crash
Crash blocks multiple lanes at busy Ala Moana intersection
The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park along with Haleakala National Park will be celebrating a...
High COVID hospitalizations force cancellation of all indoor programs at HVNP