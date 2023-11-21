HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sheetz announces deal as drivers gas up for Thanksgiving travel

Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the holiday weekend.
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the holiday weekend.(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:39 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ/Gray News) – Sheetz announced it will celebrate Thanksgiving week by reducing Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 a gallon at all Sheetz locations that carry this fuel grade in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

This limited-time promotion began on Nov. 20 and will last until Monday, Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

The gas promotion comes during the busiest travel week of the year.

AAA predicts 55.4 million people will travel overall this Thanksgiving, which is more than a 2% increase from last year.

GasBuddy is reporting the nation’s average price of gasoline has declined for the ninth consecutive week, falling to $3.27 per gallon.

“As millions of Americans gear up to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the national average is seeing its longest streak of declines in over a year, reaching a ninth straight week as gas prices fall to their lowest since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large U.S. Navy aircraft ended up in shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay on Monday afternoon after...
Environmental impacts feared after Navy aircraft overshoots runway, ends up in Kaneohe Bay
HPD investigating apparent shooting in Waialua that left man dead
24-inch water main break in Kailua causes flooding, road closures
Kalaheo High School cancels classes following 24-inch water main break
Stock photo
Teen stabbed after going to park to meet with woman he met online: police sources
Here's a look at some of the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2023

Latest News

FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest...
November’s beaver moon to grace the sky this weekend
Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding
A large U.S. Navy aircraft ended up in shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay on Monday afternoon after...
Environmental impacts feared after Navy aircraft overshoots runway, ends up in Kaneohe Bay
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say