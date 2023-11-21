HPD arrests suspect in connection with apparent road rage shooting in Nuuanu

NUUANU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an apparent road rage shooting in the Nuuanu area, authorities confirmed with Hawaii News Now on Tuesday.

Authorities said Sidney Tafokitau was arrested Monday afternoon and he faces an attempted murder charge for the incident that occurred on the evening of Oct. 21.

Police say Tafokitau was involved in an argument with another driver.

That driver approached Tafokitau’s vehicle on foot when Tafokitau allegedly shot at him multiple times from inside his vehicle before driving off.

Officials said the victim is a man in his 30s and was taken to the hospital in critical condition with serious injuries to his neck, shoulders and stomach.

Tafokitau remains in custody.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.