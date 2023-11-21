Here come the holidays: 50-foot pine from Mililani harvested for Kapolei City Lights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s holiday tree harvesting time in Mililani.

Crews harvested this 50-foot Cook pine tree Monday from the Makau-kulau Community Park.

The tree will be transplanted at Kapolei Hale.

Ornaments still have to be put on for the Kapolei City Lights on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Honolulu Hale already has its 55-foot Cook Pine that arrived from Waialua.

