First Alert Forecast: More breezy winds and scattered showers today, drier conditions with lighter winds due tomorrow

By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Clouds and showers associated with a stalled front will continue to soak windward areas from Maui to Kauai in the short term, producing low visibility and persistent rainfall. An area of moisture southeast of the area may provide some much-needed rainfall on the Big Island on Tuesday. Breezy northeast trades over most of the state will gradually diminish over the next couple of days, with winds becoming light and variable by Friday. Windward showers will gradually diminish as winds weaken, but another front may affect the islands next weekend.

A large north northwest swell will begin tapering off Tuesday through Thursday and shift out of the north. A High Surf Warning is in effect for the most exposed north facing shores. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for remaining north shores and some west facing shores. There is the potential for a very large northwest (320 degrees) swell building Thursday and continuing through the weekend. A small S/SW swell peaks today with another boost due over the weekend.

