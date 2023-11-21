HI Now Daily
Emergency crews responding to reported downed military aircraft in Kaneohe Bay

Authorities are responding to an apparent incident involving an aircraft that ended up in Kaneohe Bay.
Authorities are responding to an apparent incident involving an aircraft that ended up in Kaneohe Bay.(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A military aircraft ended up in the waters of Kaneohe Bay on Monday afternoon following an apparent incident during takeoff.

The incident happened about 2 p.m.

Images shared with HNN showed the large plane floating in the water.

Sources told HNN that the aircraft had nine people on board and all of them made it to shore.

Injuries were reported to be minor, but that could not be confirmed.

The plane involved appears to be a Boeing P8 Poseidon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

