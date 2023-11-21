HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

19-year-old worker dies after being hit by a forklift driven by his father, reports say

Ommatt Cruz, 19, was killed by his father in a construction mishap last week, reports say.
Ommatt Cruz, 19, was killed by his father in a construction mishap last week, reports say.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A 19-year-old construction worker was reportedly killed in a tragic construction mishap involving his father.

According to multiple reports, Ommatt Cruz was fatally struck by a mobile hydraulic lift last Friday morning.

Cruz was directing his father, who was operating a forklift, through an East Village intersection and onto a flatbed truck.

The 19-year-old was then run over by the lift, according to reports.

“There was a tragic accident that took away the life of one of our own,” friends and family shared online. “Ommatt Cruz just turned 19 three months ago. He was first and foremost a loving and adoring son to his parents. He was also a dedicated and loving brother.”

According to police reports, Cruz suffered severe trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was always there to help others, he was selfless,” friends and family shared. “He was in his first year of college and would still find time to come out on the field and help out with his younger brother on the JV team.”

The situation remains under investigation.

No charges have currently been filed with no other injuries reported.

A GoFundMe account has since been set up to help with Cruz’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large U.S. Navy aircraft ended up in shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay on Monday afternoon after...
Environmental impacts feared after Navy aircraft overshoots runway, ends up in Kaneohe Bay
HPD investigating apparent shooting in Waialua that left man dead
24-inch water main break in Kailua causes flooding, road closures
Kalaheo High School cancels classes following 24-inch water main break
Stock photo
Teen stabbed after going to park to meet with woman he met online: police sources
Here's a look at some of the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.
Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2023

Latest News

The Board of Water Supply has filed a $1.2 billion claim against the Navy in a bid to recoup...
Board of Water Supply files $1.2B claim against Navy to cover costs of responding to Red Hill crisis
USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.
Letters to Santa: USPS starts Operation Santa to get letters to the North Pole
The judge initially sentenced Coleman to 30 years in prison, but she will spend the final five...
Woman who played role in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase sentenced
The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park along with Haleakala National Park will be celebrating a...
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park indoor programs canceled amid COVID spike
The Board of Water Supply’s Halawa Shaft is the public’s water system and it’s still pristine....
Board of Water Supply files $1.2B claim against Navy to cover costs of responding to Red Hill crisis