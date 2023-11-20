The Wiki Wiki one-day antique show is back for the holidays

HI Now Daily
Wiki Wiki is the only Hawaii show where vendors everything is 20 years or older. You can find things like Mid-Century dinnerware, kitchenware like Pyrex, Silver & Golden age comics, concert t-shirts, Mod fashion, Danish furniture & more!(Wiki Wiki)
By Lili Hurd
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special retro event is bringing nostalgia to Hawaii with its antique and Hawaiiana items. Many of the items are over 20 years old and include clothes, jewelry posters and more.

Randy Rarick who ran the triple crown of surfing for 30 years will be featuring some of his surf and triple crown items.

“So, ironically, this past weekend I was going through my storage closet and I came across stuff that’s been there for like, 20 plus years and I was like, oh, my gosh. And I unrolled all these posters and framed pictures that I came across. And so I thought, you know, I think with the wiki wiki show coming up this holiday season, it’d be fun to take some surf stuff down there,” Rarick said.

Rarick urges both locals and visitors to come and visit all that Hawaii has to offer including their vintage and antique collections.

The Wiki Wiki One Day Vintage Collectibles and Hawaiiana Show takes place today, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Blaisdell Center Hawaii Suites & Galleria, 777 Ward Ave.

There will be over 100 tables and both local and mainland dealers. General admission is $20.

For more information or upcoming shows, please ukulele.com.

