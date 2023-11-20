HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

WATCH: Puppy rescued after falling into sewer pipe

It took about eight hours for crews to usher the puppy through the pipe until she could be pulled out safely. (KSAT, SAWS, CNN)
By KSAT via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A puppy is back above ground after getting trapped in a Texas sewer line for about eight hours.

The San Antonio Water System crew members who rescued the puppy named her Pipa, or pipe in Spanish. She and her brothers and sisters were playing outside their home Wednesday when they found themselves in a bit of trouble.

Pipa and two other puppies fell into a sewer lateral, or cleanout valve, near their front yard. Firefighters were able to pull two of them out of the pipe but couldn’t reach Pipa, so they called SAWS for help.

The rescue mission, which was caught on video, took several hours starting between 3 and 4 p.m. and continuing until after midnight.

Crews say the rescue took so long because Pipa had to be gently nudged with camera equipment 10 feet at a time for 200 feet until she could be pulled out of the sewer safely through a manhole.

San Antonio Animal Care Services was on site as Pipe was rescued, so they could assess her. She was taken to a local veterinarian to be checked out before she could be returned to her owners.

SAWS officials say an incident like this is rare but urge residents to make sure any cleanout sewer valves at their homes are properly covered to prevent another adventure like Pipa’s.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating an attack by a dog that left a child and an adult in serious...
2 people, including a child, seriously injured after dog attack
Jackie Sua said her mom, 63-year-old Linda Jester rode on her e-bike daily to stay active.
Kauai woman dies of injuries nearly a month after hit and run e-bike crash
Congressman Kahele toured the Big Island Grown - Hawaii Cannabis Dispensary.
Hawaii attorney general issues clear roadmap for legalizing recreational marijuana
Edward Caspino is accused of running illegal gambling and chicken fight operations in Waianae....
Prosecutors push to have alleged West Oahu criminal ringleader detained as he awaits trial
From left to right: Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay
Hawaiian Airlines celebrates a first with all-female, all-part-Hawaiian pilot crew

Latest News

Pop star Shakira has agreed to a deal with Spanish authorities on the first day of a tax fraud...
Pop star Shakira reaches a deal with Spanish prosecutors on 1st day of tax fraud trial
Small Business Saturday is less than a week away!
‘Small Business Saturday’ campaign urges people to shop local this holiday season
Nearly 2,000 DUI arrests have been made this year on Oahu.
High rate of fatal crashes on Oahu involving impaired drivers prompts new campaign
It took about eight hours for crews to usher the puppy through the pipe until she could be...
WATCH: Water crews rescue puppy from sewer line