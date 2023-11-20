Thousands without power from Kalihi to Punchbowl; HECO responding
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:40 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
IWILEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO is responding to a power outage in the Honolulu area that’s affecting thousands of customers from Kalihi to Punchbowl Monday morning.
The outage was reported around 6:50 a.m.
According to HECO’s outage map, over 2,200 customers are impacted.
Areas affected include Downtown Honolulu, Iwilei, Kalihi, Kapalama, Liliha, Nuuanu, Palama and Punchbowl.
Power is estimated to be restored around 8:30 a.m.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.