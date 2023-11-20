Thousands without power from Kalihi to Punchbowl; HECO responding

IWILEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO is responding to a power outage in the Honolulu area that’s affecting thousands of customers from Kalihi to Punchbowl Monday morning.

The outage was reported around 6:50 a.m.

According to HECO’s outage map, over 2,200 customers are impacted.

Areas affected include Downtown Honolulu, Iwilei, Kalihi, Kapalama, Liliha, Nuuanu, Palama and Punchbowl.

Power is estimated to be restored around 8:30 a.m.

650a: ~2300 customers without power in the Iwilei area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) November 20, 2023

This story will be updated.

