Thousands without power from Kalihi to Punchbowl; HECO responding

(Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:40 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
IWILEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO is responding to a power outage in the Honolulu area that’s affecting thousands of customers from Kalihi to Punchbowl Monday morning.

The outage was reported around 6:50 a.m.

According to HECO’s outage map, over 2,200 customers are impacted.

Areas affected include Downtown Honolulu, Iwilei, Kalihi, Kapalama, Liliha, Nuuanu, Palama and Punchbowl.

Power is estimated to be restored around 8:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.

