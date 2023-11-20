HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Rainbow Warriors fall to Wyoming on the road, 42-9 in the Paniolo showdown

Hawaii Football
Hawaii Football(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:46 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tough loss on the road for the Rainbow Warriors football team. Falling to Wyoming, 42-9.

The Paniolo Trophy is staying in Laramie after UH sputtered out of the gates, while the cowboys were shooting at the hip.

Sunny conditions at War Memorial Stadium and the Pokes told UH this town ain’t big enough for the two of us.

They waste no time to score the opening Touchdown — a 44 yard pass from Andrew Peasley to Ryan Marquez.

From there, the Cowboys continued to ride, 35 unanswered points in the first half to make it a 35-nothing game going into halftime.

It took Hawaii till the third quarter to put points on the board — a 30 yard field goal via Matthew Shipley.

At the end of the third, the ‘Bows finally find pay dirt, a 19 yard pass from Brayden Schager to Chuuky Hines.

“I knew I had to beat him in order to get the touchdown, so I just executed the play,” Hines told Hawaii News Now. “I caught the ball and scored, very thankful, thank God.”

It would be too little too late, Wyoming held strong and scored one more time in the fourth for the dagger.

Final score, 42-9.

Hawaii is officially out of Bowl game contention and now look to end the season on a high note next weekend on Senior night.

“Yeah, that’s the main part just trying to win for the seniors. those are the people that laid the foundation for us, so we’re just trying to get the win for them.”

The ‘Bows take on Colorado State next Saturday to close out the 2023 campaign.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating an attack by a dog that left a child and an adult in serious...
2 people, including a child, seriously injured after dog attack
Stock photo
Attempted murder suspect at large after stabbing 19-year-old man in Kapolei
24-inch water main break in Kailua causes flooding, road closures
24-inch water main break in Kailua causes flooding mess, triggers road closures
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flies to Honolulu on Saturday afternoon for a 2-day...
Philippine president in Hawaii for 2-day visit with U.S. military leaders, Filipino supporters
Jackie Sua said her mom, 63-year-old Linda Jester rode on her e-bike daily to stay active.
Kauai woman dies of injuries nearly a month after hit and run e-bike crash

Latest News

HNN Overtime Podcast hosts join us to discuss UH Bows latest loss
HNN Overtime Podcast hosts join us to discuss UH Bows latest loss
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ breaks down UH’s battle for the Paniolo Trophy and the HHSAA playoffs
The Paniolo Trophy is coming back to the islands.
Hawaii football heads to higher elevation to take on Wyoming for the Paniolo trophy
Senior Weekend
Wahine look to finish regular season strong as six seniors play final match in Manoa