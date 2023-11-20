HI Now Daily
New ‘giving machines’ make it easier to spread holiday cheer with those in need

They'll be available at two Hawaii malls.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re shopping at Windward or Pearlridge malls, keep an eye out for giant red Giving Machines.

Gov. Josh Green and First Lady Jaime Green unveiled the machines Saturday.

The idea: To make it easier to spread some holiday cheer to those in need.

On the machines, users can choose which gift they’d like to give someone in need. Options range from groceries to urgent dental work, household goods and more.

“It’s super easy. It’s kind of fun, too, because you have multiple things that you choose $1 as assigned to say two pounds of food or $15 to feed a family for a whole day,” Green said.

“You push that and then you put your credit card and then it adds up and it’s a donation was a palpable donation based on need. And so I think these machines were brilliant idea.”

The machines will remain in place through Dec. 31. For details, click here.

