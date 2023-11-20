HI Now Daily
Motorcyclist hit and killed by deer, police say

Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the highway.
Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the highway.(wwbt/nbc12)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:43 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was killed last week after a deer hit his motorcycle.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ingram Haynes was heading north on the U.S. 17 Bypass around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

They said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into Haynes, running him off the highway.

Police said the 36-year-old man rolled several times and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He died later at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, according to police.

