Kokua for Maui craft fairs support small businesses impacted by wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A community based program is offering some relief to Maui business owners who lost their stores and livelihoods in the August wildfires.

A collaboration with the state, Maui County, and other community partners, Kokua for Maui’s upcoming shopping and craft fair events on Oahu and Kauai bring Maui businesses to customers in time for the holiday shopping season. Admission is free.

Nov 19: Neal Blaisdell Center, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Nov. 20-21: Royal Hawaiian Center, 2-8 p.m.

Nov. 25: Kukui Grove Center on Kauai, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dane Dostert, owner of Sugar Cane Dane, and Sne Patel, president of the Lahaina Town Action Committee, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about supporting Lahaina businesses along with a call-to-action cocktail.

By choosing to support local entrepreneurs, you contribute not only to Maui's economic recovery, but also to the resilience and spirit of the community.

Dostert says that his business along with others on Maui have felt the love and support when it comes to recovering.

“Everyone is feeling it. We’re happy we can support, at these times,” Dostert said.

“Lahaina feed a lot into the outer islands and the harvest and artists would be able to showcase their products in a world class setting,” Patel said.

For more information, visit MauiNuiFirst.com.

