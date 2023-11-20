HI Now Daily
Islandwide Crafts & Food Expo back for the holidays after pandemic pause

Over 200 of the best food and handcrafted businesses will be at the Islandwide crafts & Food Expo event this upcoming weekend!
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow)- A popular family-run “craft fair on steroids” is returning to the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, after a three-year hiatus, giving holiday shoppers a chance to support small businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

Esme Infante, co-director of the 34th Islandwide Crafts and Food Expo, and Ty Tamaru, manager of Fresh Catch restaurant in Pearl City, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends with a preview of the event.

“We hope everyone welcomes it back, it’s been a tradition for over three decades and is directed at supporting a ton of local businesses,” Infante said.

Tamuru showcased smoked meat and onions and a seared ahi salad made with Fresh Catch’s homemade sauces.

The expo was shut down in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 and again in 2022 when the founder and Infante’s mother, Caroline Infante, passed away.

The fair features more than 200 vendors with handmade crafts and local food, prize giveaways, entertainment, Kanaka Santa Claus and Chinese Lion Dancing.

The family owned and operated event was awarded Best Holiday Market by Food & Magazine.

The Expo kicks off on Black Friday and runs all weekend at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave. Hours are:

  • Friday, Nov. 24, 4-8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov.25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m-5 p.m.

General admission is $8, and $6 for military and seniors. Keiki 12 and under are free.

For more information about the Expo, visit IslandwideExpos.com.

For more information on Fresh Catch, visit freshcatch808.com.

