Honolulu police investigating apparent shooting in Waialua that left man dead

WAIALUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting in Waialua that left a man dead late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the scene just before midnight at Au street, near Aweoweo Beach Park.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the man in his early 20′s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police remained on the scene for hours to investigate.

There’s no word yet on a potential suspect in the case. No additional details were provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

