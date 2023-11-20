HI Now Daily
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Surf advisories and warnings issued for most north, west shores

Dangerously large waves are expected for most north and west shores.
Dangerously large waves are expected for most north and west shores.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large medium-period northwest swell will bring warning-level surf for to Kauai County, Oahu and Molokai, with waves large high enough for a high surf advisory for many other shores.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a high surf warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, and the north shores of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai until 6 a.m. Tuesday for large breaking waves as high as 25 feet or more.

A high surf advisory is also in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for the west shores of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, where waves of 12 to 15 feet will be possible.

The north shores of Maui will also be under a high surf advisory for waves of 18 to 22 feet, just under the high surf warning threshold of 25 feet.

The dangerously large waves will be accompanied by powerful currents. Beachgoers should stay well away from the shoreline.

