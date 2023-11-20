HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: More showers as a front pushes through the islands

A cold front is pushing through the islands.
A cold front is pushing through the islands.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front is pushing toward Oahu overnight into Monday, when it is forecast to stall near Maui County. Expect showery conditions as the front moves through. Southwest winds will shift from the northeast and become breezy behind the front. The front should gradually dissipate Monday night into Tuesday, with light to moderate trade winds and more typical weather conditions through Thanksgiving Day. Another front could shift winds from the south and bring more showers again next weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

There’s a First Alert for high surf for north and west shores as a large medium-period swell rises overnight, peaking Monday close to high surf warning levels. The swell heights should hold as it moves from a more northerly direction Tuesday before subsiding Wednesday and Thursday before another possible warning level swell arrives late in the week. An out-of-season south swell will decline over the next several days, while surf on east shores will start rising again as northeast trade winds increase over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating an attack by a dog that left a child and an adult in serious...
2 people, including a child, seriously injured after dog attack
Jackie Sua said her mom, 63-year-old Linda Jester rode on her e-bike daily to stay active.
Kauai woman dies of injuries nearly a month after hit and run e-bike crash
Congressman Kahele toured the Big Island Grown - Hawaii Cannabis Dispensary.
Hawaii attorney general issues clear roadmap for legalizing recreational marijuana
Edward Caspino is accused of running illegal gambling and chicken fight operations in Waianae....
Prosecutors push to have alleged West Oahu criminal ringleader detained as he awaits trial
From left to right: Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay
Hawaiian Airlines celebrates a first with all-female, all-part-Hawaiian pilot crew

Latest News

Dangerous Surf expected Monday for Oahu's North Shore and West Side
Cold Front Approaches Hawaiian Islands; Numerous Showers Expected Kauai thru Maui
Dangerous Surf expected Monday for Oahu's North Shore and West Side
First Alert Weather: Cold Front Approaches Hawaiian Islands; Numerous Showers Expected Kauai thru Maui
Showers and southwest winds will increase ahead of the front, with a slight chance of...
Front to bring increasing showers and wind
Showers and southwest winds will increase ahead of the front, with a slight chance of...
First Alert Forecast: Showers, southerly winds to increase ahead of front