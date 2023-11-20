First Alert Forecast: More showers as a front pushes through the islands

A cold front is pushing toward Oahu overnight into Monday, when it is forecast to stall near Maui County. Expect showery conditions as the front moves through. Southwest winds will shift from the northeast and become breezy behind the front. The front should gradually dissipate Monday night into Tuesday, with light to moderate trade winds and more typical weather conditions through Thanksgiving Day. Another front could shift winds from the south and bring more showers again next weekend.

There’s a First Alert for high surf for north and west shores as a large medium-period swell rises overnight, peaking Monday close to high surf warning levels. The swell heights should hold as it moves from a more northerly direction Tuesday before subsiding Wednesday and Thursday before another possible warning level swell arrives late in the week. An out-of-season south swell will decline over the next several days, while surf on east shores will start rising again as northeast trade winds increase over the next few days.

