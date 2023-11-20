First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings showers and breezy winds today, drier conditions expected tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak cold front approaching from the northwest and a prefrontal convergent cloud band over Oahu will slowly drift eastward down the island chain, stalling out over Maui County by Monday morning.

Clouds and periods of numerous showers will develop from Kauai to Maui into Tuesday. Winds will shift northeasterly and become locally breezy behind the front from Kauai to Molokai, then return to moderate speeds and fairly typical trade wind weather from Tuesday through the end of the work week.

Another front could shift winds southerly and bring an increase in showers next weekend for northwest islands and east to southeast slopes of the Big Island.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

A large NNW swell is building, and a High Surf Warning (HSW) has been issued for shores most exposed to the swell, with a High Surf Advisory for shores less exposed.

A small to moderate long-period NW (320 degrees) swell is expected Wednesday night and Thursday, followed by the potential for a very large NW (320 degrees) swell by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.