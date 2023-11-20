HI Now Daily
80-year-old man charged in wife’s fatal shooting, police say

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:41 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An 80-year-old Alabama man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his 79-year-old wife.

The shooting happened around noon Sunday in Northport, WBRC reports.

The victim was identified as 79-year-old Donna Adams. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness, according to police.

Her husband, 80-year-old Gerald Adams, is charged with murder. He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law, which gives Alabama judges the discretion to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

