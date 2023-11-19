HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Miss Nicaragua crowned 2023’s Miss Universe

Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe...
Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe beauty pageant.(Source: Getty Images via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (CNN) - Miss Nicaragua has been crowned 2023′s Miss Universe.

Meet Sheynnis Palacios. She bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual beauty pageant in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador.

This year’s competition brought together 84 winners of national pageants around the globe. They were judged by a panel that included model Halima Aden, “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley and TikTok influencer Avani Gregg.

Miss Thailand placed as first runner-up.

Palacios takes the crown from R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, who served as last year’s Miss Universe.

When asked who she would choose to spend a day in the life of, Palacios chose feminist writer Mary Wollstonecraft, the mother of “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Kamehameha Schools employee is accused of stealing $360,000 from the Keaau campus....
Former Kamehameha Schools employee accused of stealing $360,000 from campus
Authorities are investigating an attack by a dog that left a child and an adult in serious...
2 people, including a child, seriously injured after dog attack
Edward Caspino is accused of running illegal gambling and chicken fight operations in Waianae....
Prosecutors push to have alleged West Oahu criminal ringleader detained as he awaits trial
From left to right: Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay
Hawaiian Airlines celebrates a first with all-female, all-part-Hawaiian pilot crew
Congressman Kahele toured the Big Island Grown - Hawaii Cannabis Dispensary.
Hawaii attorney general issues clear roadmap for legalizing recreational marijuana

Latest News

The suspect is facing felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and battery. (CNN, KCAL, KCBS,...
Suspect pleads not guilty in Jewish protester's death after dueling rallies
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flies to Honolulu on Saturday afternoon for a 2-day...
Philippine president arrives in Hawaii for 2-day visit with military leaders, Filipino supporters
GRAPHIC: Gaza’s largest hospital has become the epicenter of fighting in the besieged enclave....
GRAPHIC: Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza hospital crisis
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp