Honolulu-bound lanes of Likelike Highway through Wilson Tunnel reopened after repairs
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:07 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state says both town-bound lanes of Likelike Highway through the Wilson Tunnel reopened Saturday night a little past 7 p.m.
Crews finished replacing 25 critical ceiling rods and will be installing 25 more after routine inspections discovered the damage in the tunnel.
Future closures to complete the installation will be scheduled.
