Honolulu-bound lanes of Likelike Highway through Wilson Tunnel reopened after repairs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state says both town-bound lanes of Likelike Highway through the Wilson Tunnel reopened Saturday night a little past 7 p.m.

Crews finished replacing 25 critical ceiling rods and will be installing 25 more after routine inspections discovered the damage in the tunnel.

Future closures to complete the installation will be scheduled.

Oahu #hitraffic 11/18/23 2:30PM: Likelike Highway townbound at Wilson Tunnel has opened ahead of schedule. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) November 19, 2023

