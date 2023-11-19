HI Now Daily
The ‘Giving Machine’ is the easiest way to spread joy to someone in need

The ‘Giving Machine’ is the easiest way to spread joy to someone in need
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you looking to spread some holiday joy to someone in need? Next time you’re at Windward Mall or Pearlridge Center, keep an eye out for the giant red ‘Giving Machine.’

Co-chaired by Governor Josh Green and First Lady Jaime Green, the machines are intended to make donating gifts easier.

Users can choose which gift they’d like to give someone in need. Options range from groceries to urgent dental work, household goods, and more.

Donations from the machines will go to benefit many local and global charities.

Local Non-Profit Charities Benefiting:

· Aloha Harvest

· Catholic Charities Hawai’i

· Hui Mahi’ai ‘Aina

· Project Vision Hawai’i

· U.S. Vets

Along with three global charity groups, including the American Red Cross.

The machines will be operating from Nov. 18 through Jan. 1.

