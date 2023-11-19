The ‘Giving Machine’ is the easiest way to spread joy to someone in need

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you looking to spread some holiday joy to someone in need? Next time you’re at Windward Mall or Pearlridge Center, keep an eye out for the giant red ‘Giving Machine.’

Co-chaired by Governor Josh Green and First Lady Jaime Green, the machines are intended to make donating gifts easier.

Users can choose which gift they’d like to give someone in need. Options range from groceries to urgent dental work, household goods, and more.

Donations from the machines will go to benefit many local and global charities.

Local Non-Profit Charities Benefiting:

· Aloha Harvest

· Catholic Charities Hawai’i

· Hui Mahi’ai ‘Aina

· Project Vision Hawai’i

· U.S. Vets

Along with three global charity groups, including the American Red Cross.

The machines will be operating from Nov. 18 through Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.